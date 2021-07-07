Chesterfield Police seeking wanted man last seen at court-ordered home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are seeking a wanted man last seen at the home where he was court-ordered to remain.

Police said Dawit S. Seyoum was last seen at Gateway Homes in the 11900 block of Reedy Branch Road around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Staff at Gateway Homes realized that he was missing around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Chesterfield Police were called shortly before 12 p.m. on July 6. Authorities in Alexandria have issued a warrant for his arrest for violating a condition of his release.

Seyoum is described as a Black man, about 5-foot-5 and weighing around 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and may have a three-wheeled scooter with him.

Chesterfield County Police

Anyone with information on Seyoum's whereabouts is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department's Fugitive Section at 804-590-7740, their local law enforcement agency, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.