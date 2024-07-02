Chesterfield Police searching for missing teen

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — Chesterfield County Police are now asking for the public's help finding a teen that has been missing since the start of the month.

Police say that Kemondre Davis, a 13-year-old, was last seen in the area of the 6700 block of Casey Savannah Lane in the Irongate Subdivision on July 1.

Investigators add that Davis currently suffers from a cognitive disorder.

Davis is described as a black teen who stands about 5'4" and weighs about 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue shorts, and brown and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

