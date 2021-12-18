Watch
Chesterfield Police searching for missing woman

Chesterfield County Police Department
Samantha Vick
Posted at 9:23 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 21:23:04-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 1 PM.  

Samantha Vick, 27, of Family Lane in Chesterfield, is described as a Caucasian female, about 5' 2" tall, and weighing approximately 106 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to frequent Midlothian Turnpike in the City of Richmond.

Anyone with information about Vick's whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

