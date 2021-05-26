Watch
Chesterfield Police searching for 28-year-old man reported missing

Chesterfield County Police
28-year-old Terrence Crittendon
Posted at 5:54 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 06:09:48-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- 28-year-old Terrence Crittendon of the 10200 block of Greglynn Road was reported missing on Tuesday, according to Chesterfield Police.

He was last seen at 10 p.m. after he left on foot from his home, police said.

Police describe him as a black male, at about 5-foot-7-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored pants and tennis shoes. He has black hair, brown eyes and a black beard.

Police said he does not drive a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Crittendon's whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

