Chesterfield police pursuit of stolen car ends with crash, one hospitalized

CHESTER, Va. -- A Chesterfield police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash with one passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The pursuit, which began just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, was initiated in the area of Route 10 and Chester Road.

Police identified the vehicle as stolen and pursued it east on Route 10. Spike strips were put on the road to deter the car, but the driver of the vehicle swerved, avoiding the spike strips.

During the pursuit, the vehicle flew into the air and came to rest on an unoccupied car in the parking lot of a Verizon store on the 2600 block of West Hundred Road.

A woman who asked not to be identified says she witnessed the entire incident. She says she was sitting at a stop light on Route 10 when the pursuit came to a dramatic end in front of her.

"All of a sudden this black car, vehicle, passed me and hit the curb, right there at the light," she said.

"Hit the curb and all I saw was dust kicked up, and the car flew up in the air. Next thing I knew it had landed on that gray truck and within seconds two police came behind the car. It was just something to see, I was so nervous cause it could have hit me, I was really nervous."

The driver of the stolen vehicle is currently in custody and receiving care at a local hospital. The passenger in the vehicle was also hospitalized but with life-threatening injuries.

Charges are currently pending and an investigation is ongoing.

