Chesterfield Police aims to continue National Night Out success

CHESTERFIELD Va. — Police departments across Central Virginia will join communities and neighborhoods for National Night Out (NNO) on Tuesday.

The nationwide effort brings together law enforcement and the people they serve in order to help strengthen community relations and fight crime.

Chesterfield Police Cpl. Craig Erich has coordinated the county’s NNO events since 2019 and hopes to continue their success.

Chesterfield's NNO regularly ranks among the top in the nation for communities with populations of more than 300,000 people (which is the top category).

In 2023, NNO organizers National Association of Town Watch ranked Chesterfield 4th in the nation behind Arlington TX (1), Orlando, FL (2), and Columbus OH (3).

The awards program recognizes registered communities for participation in NNO through certain requirements including participation, media attention, and more.

Chesterfield typically organizes about 100 events each NNO.

“It really helps build bonds with the community. They get to see us on a night when they're not having their worst night ever,” Cpl. Ekrich said.

A Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson said they have received more than 80 requests to attend National Night Out events across the community. Firefighters will try to get to as many in their area as possible Tuesday night as long as calls allow, she said.

To see a complete list of parties, please visit https://www.chesterfield.gov/942/Police-Community-Engagement

National Night Out and Neighborhood Watch programs play significant roles in Chesterfield County communities, according to a press release.

NNO heightens crime and drug-prevention awareness, develops and strengthens partnerships between police and residents, and generates support for anti-crime programs such as Neighborhood Watch, Business Watch, Worship Watch and Crime Solvers.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.