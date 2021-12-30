Chesterfield Police looking for infant, mother after concerning video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are investigating circumstances around a concerning video that is circulating on social media.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a report of a video circulating on social media showing a woman shaking and roughly handling a small infant.

The woman has been identified as 20-year-old Astrid Sanchez Diaz and the infant has been identified as her four-month-old son. Sachez Diaz appears to be making threats to the child's father as she is assaulting the child.

Police have made efforts to find Sanchez Diaz and her infant son to check his welfare but have been unsuccessful at this time. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sanchez Diaz or her infant is asked to call (804) 748-1251.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

