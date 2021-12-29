Chesterfield Police investigating shooting that left man dead

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are investigating a homicide that killed a man.

On Tuesday around 5:45 p.m., Chesterfield County Police responded to Arbor Lake Drive for reports of shots being fired in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police remained at the scene for the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the p3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

