Chesterfield Police investigating road rage shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are investigating a road rage shooting that left a victim fighting for their life.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the victim was traveling in the 10800 block of Midlothian Turnpike when a silver car pulled alongside the passenger side and the driver fired a single shot, striking the victim's car.

The suspect is described as a Black man last seen heading west on Midlothian Turnpike toward Chesterfield Towne Center.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim experienced a road rage incident with the suspect prior to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.