Chesterfield Police investigating after man seriously injured after being thrown from moving car

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are investigating an incident that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday around 6 p.m., police responded to multiple calls at the parking lot of a Wal-Mart located at 5700 Hopkins Road. Witnesses told police that there was a person on the hood of a vehicle yelling for someone to call 911.

Upon their arrival, police were unable to find the subject.

Within moments, police received additional calls that a subject had been thrown from a moving vehicle in the 5000 block of Hopkins Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle didn't remain at the scene.

Officers are now looking for a black Honda CV with Virginia license plates that is driven by a white woman.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.