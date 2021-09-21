Chesterfield Police investigate shots fired at Sheetz

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are investigating reports of shots fired outside the Sheetz on Amberdale Drive, near Hull Street, in North Chesterfield.

No shooting victims were at the gas station when officers arrived.

Officers are in contact with area hospitals to check if any gunshot victims arrive for treatment.

The gas station is located at 9401 Amberdale Drive.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Chesterfield Police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.


