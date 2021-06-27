Chesterfield Police host National Night Out kick-off event

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police in Chesterfield County hosted a National Night Out kick-off event Saturday at Westchester Commons.

The goal of the event was to encourage neighborhoods and businesses to sign up to host a National Night Out event of their own on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The annual event features neighbors and police hosting cookouts, block parties and parades to foster community building and trust.

“We want our neighborhoods to come together, come out, meet each other, mingle. It's basically we want to give a going away party to crime,” Corp. Craig Eckrich with Chesterfield Police said. “So we're going to have neighborhoods all across Chesterfield County, in fact, all across the country, come out, get to know each other and send crime on its way."

More than 100 cities in Virginia are participating in National Night Out, according to the non-profit's website.

Folks interested in becoming a host are asked to register by Saturday, July 31 on Chesterfield County's website.