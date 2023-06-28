Chesterfield Police: Driver killed after car crashes into tree

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are investigating a deadly single vehicle crash that happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on Ruthers Road, when they left the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where they later died, police said.

The driver's name has not been released yet.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.