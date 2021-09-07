Chesterfield Police arrest suspect, seek 2 additional suspects in shooting that injured 2

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police have arrested one suspect and are seeking two others in a shooting that happened in the 5600 block of Handel Court around 9:15 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Police also found another adult man victim with a gunshot wound in a nearby apartment. Both victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victims said that unknown suspects knocked on their front door and forced their way inside when the door was opened.

The suspects took items from the victims and when one of the victims resisted, one of the suspects began to fire a gun. The suspects then fled the apartment.

The victims were able to provide descriptions of suspects to the police.

A responding officer saw a man in the area of the 5400 block of Belmont Road who matched the description of one of the suspects. The officer attempted to stop the man but the man immediately fled.

The man, now identified as Archer Witcher Jr., 21, was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Chesterfield County Police Department

Following the investigation, Witcher was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, breaking and entering and two counts of obstruction of justice. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police are seeking two additional suspects in this shooting. One suspect is described as a Black man, about 18 to 20 years old and 5-foot-6. He is described as having a slender build and was wearing all black and had a knife.

The other suspect is described as a Black man, about 18 to 20 years old and 5-foot-4. He is described as having a slender build and was wearing a red shirt.

Police continue to investigate this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.