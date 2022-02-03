Chesterfield Police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened in the 8100 block of Hull Street Road on Wednesday.

Just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report that a man was found lying on the right side of Hull Street Road.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man, later identified as John A. Everett, 61. He was dead at the scene.

The investigation indicates that Everett was crossing the eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road when he was hit and dragged by a vehicle that left the scene. Evidence at the scene indicated the suspect vehicle was a Chevrolet Trailblazer with front and passenger-side damage.

With help from the public, police were able to find the suspect vehicle which was found to be owned by Dwyane L. Robinson, 36. He was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run for the crash.

Robinson has been released from the Chesterfield County Jail on bond.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about this crash to contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.