Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Homebuilder has questions after Chesterfield planners recommend rezoning 1,300 acres for data centers

Chesterfield County file photo.png
Richmond BizSense
Chesterfield County file photo.png
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Rezonings to allow a pair of data center projects in western Chesterfield are working their way through the county’s approval process.

The Planning Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously to recommend approval of requests by the county’s Economic Development Authority to rezone more than 1,300 acres for two data center campuses, one on a site near Westchester Commons and the other on land that includes part of the western Upper Magnolia Green site near Moseley.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

The Charlottesville 29 is a go-to list of ideal restaurants

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone