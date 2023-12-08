Watch Now
Auction for unfinished packaging plant in Chesterfield County attracts $16M bid

BizSense
Posted at 6:49 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 06:49:54-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A mystery bidder has made an eight-figure offer for an unfinished manufacturing plant in Meadowville Technology Park, though a judge will have to approve the sale before the property changes hands.

A court-ordered public auction was held Thursday for the nearly 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that the Mexican packaging company Cartograf left incomplete at the Chesterfield industrial park.

While the auction attracted 10 registered bidders both online and in person, only a single bid of $16.5 million was formally made for the factory at the event.

A Chesterfield Circuit Court judge is expected to consider whether to approve the sale at a hearing set for Dec. 14.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

