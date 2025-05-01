Watch Now
Free Outdoor Fest at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds is Saturday, May 31

Poma: 'We’re especially excited to build on the success of last year with new activities, expanded entertainment'
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 1, 2025
Chesterfield Outdoor Fest 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- This year's Chesterfield Outdoor Fest will feature the Richmond region’s first-ever Canicross 5k race as well as Ultimate Air Dogs, a beer garden and live music, according to organizers.

The second annual event returns to the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds at noon on Saturday, May 31.

"Chesterfield Outdoor Fest will help shine a spotlight on Chesterfield as a premier community and destination," Chesterfield County’s Sports, Visitation and Entertainment Department Executive Director J.C. Poma said. "We’re especially excited to build on the success of last year with new activities, expanded entertainment, and even more ways for families and outdoor enthusiasts to experience everything Chesterfield has to offer."

In addition to the Canicross event, which is a team sport with a person and dog connected to the human’s hands-free waist belt running together, the Live Red Foundation will hold two other races to kick off Outdoor Fest: a dog-friendly 5k and kids one-mile run.

You can also register your dog to participate in Ultimate Air Dogs, a dock-jumping competition.

"From the smallest jumper to the biggest high-flyer, all breeds of any size are welcome if they can swim," organizers said.

Other activities include Metro Richmond Zoo Animal Encounters, a Kids Zone, BMX shows, food trucks and live demonstrations, such as stand-up paddleboard, learn to fish, archery and more.

Click here for more information about Chesterfield Outdoor Fest.

