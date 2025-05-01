Watch Now
Tow truck driver crushed and killed while working to tow dump truck in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A tow truck driver was killed while working to tow away a dump truck in Chesterfield County on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of Woolridge and Otterdale roads.
Chesterfield police say the tow truck driver was underneath the dump truck to fix the chains when an axle collapsed and killed him.

OSHA was called in to investigate. Police say the investigation is being treated as an industrial accident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

