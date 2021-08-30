Police: Suspects shot at officers during I-95 pursuit; officer opened fire after car hit cruiser

PETERSBURG, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a Chesterfield police officer fired shots at a driver who authorities said shot at police and then tried to run an officer down during a nearly 12-mile pursuit that ended near a Petersburg park Saturday night.

The incident began when an officer saw a car driving recklessly with improper registration around 11:25 p.m. near West Hundred Road not far from the I-95 interchange, according to Elizabeth Caroon with Chesterfield County Police.

"The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began," Caroon said. "The suspect vehicle headed south on I-95; as the pursuit continued, additional officers joined."

Police said the suspects were shooting at officers during the pursuit.

Then the driver exited the interstate at Wagner Road and continued into Petersburg until their car abruptly stopped near the intersection of Shields Street and Augusta Avenue, Caroon said. That is not far from the West End Park.

To avoid hitting the suspect's car, the first officer in the pursuit had to swerve around 11:40 p.m., according to police.

"The officer stopped his vehicle alongside the suspect vehicle, exited his vehicle with his gun drawn and ordered the suspects out of the vehicle," Caroon said. "The suspect vehicle then abruptly accelerated, forcing the officer to jump back into his vehicle; the suspect vehicle made contact with the officer's arm and his vehicle."

That is when the officer fired shots at the suspect's car, which circled the block before stopping after hitting a parked car, according to police.

Officers said two people, who did not appear to have been shot, ran from the car.

Early Sunday morning, Petersburg Police urged residents near the crash scene to stay indoors "due to to police activity."

@PBurgPolice are asking the public to stay indoors in the area of Patterson St and Carver St due to police activity in the area. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) August 29, 2021

Police said the officer who fired his weapon will be placed on administrative duty as is procedure.

"Petersburg Bureau of Police will conduct a criminal investigation into the larger incident and officer-involved shooting," Caroon said. "Once that investigation is complete, the Chesterfield County Police Department will conduct an administrative review of the incident."

Officials have not released a description of the suspects.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating the incident.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

