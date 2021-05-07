Chesterfield officer hurt in crash while responding to a crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield Police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash Friday morning, according to a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

The officer was on his way to a crash at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and West Huguenot Road when he was involved in a crash of his own at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Courthouse Road.

"The officer was traveling east on Midlothian Turnpike when he attempted to turn left to head north on Huguenot Road," an email from a Chesterfield Police spokesperson read. "A vehicle that was traveling west on Midlothian Turnpike struck the side of the officer's cruiser. That impact caused the officer's vehicle to strike two vehicles that were stopped in the left turn lanes to proceed from Huguenot Road south onto eastbound Midlothian Turnpike."

The officer was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

