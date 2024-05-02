Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Why Chesterfield voters will have to go to a new location to vote early

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 2, 2024
Posted at 1:56 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 13:56:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Starting Friday May 3, voters in Chesterfield County will have a new location to go to for early voting. This follows a vote by the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors.

The change impacts all registered Chesterfield County voters. The new location will be at the Central Library at 7051 Lucy Corr Boulevard.

Officials with the county say that the venue change allows for a larger voting area and more parking.

Central Library Early Voting Hours:

  • Monday-Friday: May 3-June 14; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 8 and Saturday, June 15; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Central Library voters are encouraged to park near the Cooperative Extension Office and enter through its main door. Signs will be posted directing voters to the large meeting room across from the Cooperative Extension office.
Curbside voting for those with a disability or age 65 and older is available during early voting at the Cooperative Extension office entrance.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone