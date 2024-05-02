Why Chesterfield voters will have to go to a new location to vote early

RICHMOND, Va. -- Starting Friday May 3, voters in Chesterfield County will have a new location to go to for early voting. This follows a vote by the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors.

The change impacts all registered Chesterfield County voters. The new location will be at the Central Library at 7051 Lucy Corr Boulevard.

Officials with the county say that the venue change allows for a larger voting area and more parking.

Central Library Early Voting Hours:



Monday-Friday: May 3-June 14; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 and Saturday, June 15; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Central Library voters are encouraged to park near the Cooperative Extension Office and enter through its main door. Signs will be posted directing voters to the large meeting room across from the Cooperative Extension office.

Curbside voting for those with a disability or age 65 and older is available during early voting at the Cooperative Extension office entrance.

