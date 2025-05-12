Chesterfield County announces upcoming construction of new animal shelter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County will begin construction on a new animal shelter this month, according to a news release from the county.

The new shelter, which at 30,990 square feet will be nearly triple the size of the county's current shelter, is designed to expand capacity and improve services for animals and adopters. It will be located directly behind the current shelter at 9531 Government Center Parkway.

"It will include a full veterinary and surgical center, separate lobbies for intake and adoption, indoor meet-and-greet rooms, laundry area, large capacity food and storage supply and much more," the news release says.

The shelter's outdoor spaces will include 10 covered dog runs, two meet-and-greet yards for exercise and adoption and a 1,400-square-foot barn.

"All animal enclosures in the new facility will be on a single level, eliminating the need for double-stacked dog runs to ensure animals are safely and humanely housed. Stainless steel cages with internal plumbing will offer durability, improved hygiene, and the flexibility to replace individual units as needed."

The shelter is expected to be completed by the end of October 2026. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 27 at 11 a.m.

