Stretch of Midlothian Turnpike shut down after suspicious package left at fire station, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Part of Midlothian Turnpike is shut down after police say a suspicious package was left at a fire station in the area.

Chesterfield police said officers were called to Fire Station No. 205 at 13900 Midlothian Turnpike for the suspicious package at 9:21 p.m. Thursday.

Out of an abundance of caution, the area was restricted to first responders. Police said that Midlothian Turnpike will stay closed from Village Mill Drive to Le Gordon Drive while the investigation continues.

Charter Colony Parkway is also shut down in the area of Martinet Crossing.

"Police continue their investigation of the situation. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app," Chesterfield police said.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story and CBS 6 is working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube