Chesterfield man charged with rape; police believe there are more victims

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officers have arrested a 27-year-old man for an alleged sexual assault and they believe there may be more victims.

Chesterfield County Police said the alleged assault happened on July 13 when Matthew Kyle Kirkland of Chesterfield met up with a woman he knew after meeting through a social media platform. Police did not specify which social media platform it was.

Kirkland and the victim had met before the alleged assault happened at a home, but police did not say how many times the two had met before.

Police said the victim reported the incident the next day.

Kirkland was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with charged with rape, two counts of object sexual penetration, abduction, attempted strangulation, aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy.

He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

"Anytime you have anybody that meets on a online platform, normally, it's not the first time that this has happened. So we just want to make sure that if someone was scared about going forward previously that they have that option to come forward now," said Chesterfield Police Lt. John Payne, Special Victims Unit.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251.

Chesterfield County Police Matthew Kyle Kirkland

