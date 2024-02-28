Women charged with 'committing unlawful acts' inside Chesterfield business

Watch Now
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police arrested two women working at Chesterfield massage parlors for sex-related crimes.

Yumei Jiang, 49, and Yanling Lisa Sun, 52, both of New York, were charged with keeping/residing in a bawdy place and prostitution, according to police.

They were both also charged with conducting a massage without proper permitting and committing unlawful acts.

"On Feb. 26, 2024, police conducted undercover operations at two massage businesses in Chesterfield County: Golden Finger Massage, located at 9821 Chester Road, and Touch Point Massage, located at 8710 Choctaw Road Ste 5A," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "A masseuse at each location solicited an undercover detective for illicit sexual acts for an additional cost."

