Chesterfield marching bands strut their stuff on the football field

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of talented musicians took the field Monday night at Monacan High School in Chesterfield County as part of the county's high school marching band exhibition.

"Everyone is invited to experience the bold sounds and precision moves of drumlines, brass, and woodwinds alongside the beautiful choreography of color guards as 10 halftime shows march across the field," a Chesterfield Schools spokesperson wrote in an email promoting the event.

Participating bands included:

Meadowbrook Roaring Regiment

Matoaca Marching Warriors

Manchester Marching Lancers

L.C. Bird Skyhawk Marching Band

Monacan Marching Chiefs

Midlothian Trojan Marching Band

James River Regiment

Clover Hill Marching Cavaliers

Cosby Titan Band

Thomas Dale Marching Knights

