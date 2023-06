HAMPTON, Va. — A Chesterfield man died in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64 early Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened in Hampton at mile marker 261. State Police said the driver of the 2017 Kenworth crashed off the exit ramp into the woods.

He was identified as 55-year-old Antoni Allen Boston of the 11000 block of Parrish Creek Lane.

State Police said he died at the scene.

Virginia State Police