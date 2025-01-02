Watch Now
Lanes closed on Chippenham Parkway, Hull Street in Chesterfield due to police activity

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All northbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway are closed near Hull Street, as well as all eastbound and westbound lanes of Hull Street, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT urges drivers to plan an alternate route and expect delays until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

