Chesterfield firefighters rescue kitten from sewer

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS
RICHMOND, Va. — Chesterfield firefighters rescued a kitten from a sewer in the parking lot of Brightpoint Community College on Tuesday.

Engine 201 arrived at the scene on Charter Colony Parkway just after 3 p.m. after someone heard the kitten crying and called for help. Because the kitten was in a confined space, the crew called in members of the Technical Rescue Team.

After a two-hour effort, the team reached the kitten and brought it out safely. The kitten was checked by a Chesterfield Animal Services officer and was allowed to go home with the person who made the initial call for help.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crew with the rescued kitten.

