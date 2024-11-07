Chesterfield firefighters rescue kitten from sewer

RICHMOND, Va. — Chesterfield firefighters rescued a kitten from a sewer in the parking lot of Brightpoint Community College on Tuesday.
Engine 201 arrived at the scene on Charter Colony Parkway just after 3 p.m. after someone heard the kitten crying and called for help. Because the kitten was in a confined space, the crew called in members of the Technical Rescue Team.
After a two-hour effort, the team reached the kitten and brought it out safely. The kitten was checked by a Chesterfield Animal Services officer and was allowed to go home with the person who made the initial call for help.
📲: CONNECT WITH US
Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews