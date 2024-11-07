Chesterfield firefighters rescue kitten from sewer

RICHMOND, Va. — Chesterfield firefighters rescued a kitten from a sewer in the parking lot of Brightpoint Community College on Tuesday.

Engine 201 arrived at the scene on Charter Colony Parkway just after 3 p.m. after someone heard the kitten crying and called for help. Because the kitten was in a confined space, the crew called in members of the Technical Rescue Team.

After a two-hour effort, the team reached the kitten and brought it out safely. The kitten was checked by a Chesterfield Animal Services officer and was allowed to go home with the person who made the initial call for help.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chesterfield Fire and EMS crew with the rescued kitten.

