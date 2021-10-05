Chesterfield eyes ice hockey venue for Spring Rock Green

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Fresh off its purchase of Spring Rock Green, Chesterfield officials have unveiled their vision for one of the first big pieces in their plan to redevelop the aging shopping center at the Chippenham Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike interchange. The county’s economic development authority confirmed this week that negotiations are being finalized for a two-rink indoor ice hockey facility to rise on part of the 42-acre property, which it bought last week for $16 million. Click here to continuing reading on Richmond BizSense.

