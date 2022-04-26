Couple escapes house fire in North Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Crews worked to put out a house fire in North Chesterfield early Tuesday morning.

The house is located on Sterling Woods Lane. Officials said neighbors saw the flames and called 911 around 3 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy flames coming from the back of the home that extended to the roof. It took 45 minutes to knock down the flames, officials said.

Both adult residents in the home were outside with their two dogs when firefighters arrived, and no one was injured.

