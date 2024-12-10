Chesterfield house fire ruled arson, suspect found on roof

Watch Now
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s office has arrested a person in connection with a house fire that happened this morning.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responded to a call for a structure fire in the 500 block of Wellshire Place at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The first firefighters that arrived on the scene found smoke and fire in a second-story bedroom.

The fire was extinguished quickly and contained to one room. The fire has been ruled arson.

Police removed the suspect from the roof of the home before the firefighters arrived. Mondaine Brown, 43, was arrested and charged with one count of burning an occupied dwelling.

He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

