Chesterfield house fire leaves two displaced

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people have been displaced after a heavy fire broke out at a Chesterfield home Friday evening.

"Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 7500 block of Fawndale Drive," Chesterfield Fire wrote in a Facebook post. "The first firefighters on scene found heavy fire coming from the garage that had spread into the home. Because the wind worsened fire conditions, crews had to evacuate the home for a brief time after starting to fight the fire. The fire was marked under control at 7:25 p.m."

Chesterfield Fire

The fire is under investigation by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office. No injuries were reported. Both residents of the home are currently being assisted by family members.



