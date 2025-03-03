Watch Now
Chesterfield first responders rescue, resuscitate dogs during house fire; 5 people displaced

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 3, 2025
Dogs saved from Chesterfield fire
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS crews rescued and resuscitated five dogs from a house fire on Monday afternoon that left five people displaced.

The fire broke out around 12:45 p.m. at a house in the 4900 block of Creekwood Court off of Centralia Road.

First responders were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes. While fighting the fire, crews found five dogs and rescued and resuscitated them all.

Chesterfield fire

Photos shared on social media by Chesterfield Fire and EMS show firefighters treating the dogs for smoke inhalation.

Five people who lived inside the home are now displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

