Adult, 3 kids displaced after house fire in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An adult, three kids and a dog are displaced after a fire broke out in Chesterfield County on Wednesday.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS says the fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the 9900 block of Peacefield Lane, which is off of Graves Road in the Matoaca area.
A Facebook post says crews were able to get the fire under control in less than an hour. Photos from the scene show heavy smoke and damage to the home.

No one was injured in the fire.

Officials believe the fire started in the garage. The cause is under investigation.

