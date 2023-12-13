Chesterfield house fire displaces family of five, fire officials investigating cause

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Fire Department is battling a fire that engulfed a home Tuesday evening.

The fire completely destroyed the home, displacing a family of five that lived in the residence off of Tuskwillow Drive in Chesterfield.

The family that lived in the home, two adults and three children, are safe, according to fire officials.

The roof of the home is completely charred from the fire, and parts of the home's foundation are visible due to fire damage.

Fire officials say they received a call for the fire at 8 p.m., and initially received reports that someone was trapped inside the home, but were later able to account for all occupants.

"Our number one call on everything we go to is life safety and to meet the whole family at the front of the house and account for them verbally is a comforting feeling," said Chesterfield Fire Chief John Boatwright.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within 40 minutes. They do not believe the cause of the fire to be suspicious but are investigating.

The Chesterfield Fire Department is reminding residents to have working smoke detectors on every level of their home, especially outside of bedrooms.

They also advise residents to keep space heaters at least three feet away from other flammable objects.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

