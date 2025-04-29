Watch Now
Adult, 2 kids displaced after Chesterfield County house fire

Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One adult and two kids are displaced after a house fire in Chesterfield County on Tuesday afternoon.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said that the fire broke out in the 4000 block of Beulah Road around 1:45 p.m.

Responding crews found heavy fire on the back deck that extended into the home. A photo from the scene shows huge flames coming from the deck.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.

One person was treated at the scene for minor burns.

The cause of the fire was determined to be cooking related, according to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

