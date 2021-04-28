Watch
Chesterfield horse-riding instructor allegedly sexually assaulted 15-year-old

Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 28, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 57-year-old horse-riding instructor and coach was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, according to Chesterfield County Police.

John F. Barnett of Powhatan reportedly touched the victim inappropriately at a location in Chesterfield County.
Police said he knew the victim through his employment.

Barnett has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by custodian, sexual battery and assault.

Mugshot of John F. Barnett

Based on their investigation so far, detectives believe there are more victims in this case.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

