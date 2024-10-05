Crime Insider: Officers stumble upon meth lab while serving warrant at Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police were serving a search warrant Friday afternoon when they came across what appeared to be a small meth lab inside a Chester home, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

"We don't get a lot of activity over here. It's a very, very quiet neighborhood," one area resident said. “Definitely very surprising. It's not something you'd expect over here."

However, things were far from quiet on Cresthill Court Friday as police, firefighters, and a clandestine team from Virginia State Police blocked off the street after officers discovered the meth lab.

"I'm in shock. I just found out the house is behind mine, actually," another neighbor said. "This is supposed to be a safe place for my family and we have a lab - a meth lab going on."

A nearby elementary school was put on a temporary lock and teach while investigators determined the severity of the incident.

In the end, hazmat teams arrived to remove the substance from the home. There has been no word yet on if any arrests were made.

"Gotta be aware of your surroundings because you don't know what's going on behind closed doors. When you look at homes in Hidden Valley - you say this is the perfect place to raise my family."

Virginia State Police have confirmed to CBS 6 that they assisted the Chesterfield fire and police departments with the investigation.

This is a developing story.