Neighbors called it one of Chesterfield's most dangerous roads. Police showed out to stop speeders.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Drivers in Chesterfield County are asking for changes on Hull Street Road, which many say is dangerous.

A survey Chesterfield Police posted on Nextdoor found that nearly half of the people who responded think Hull Street Road is the most unsafe road in the area.

Many drivers shared their worries about Hull Street Road, especially between Route 288 and Courthouse Road.

Chesterfield Police are now taking action.

“Rudeness, speeding,” driver Tammy Allen said about what she experienced on the road.

"I've seen about three or four accidents down this way. Haven’t seen any in the past couple of months," Allen said.

“I noticed that there was police presence,” said driver Robert Epps. “Some was in the cut. Some was going up and down on Hull Street, back and forth.”

On Thursday, Chesterfield Police started its holiday safety blitz, where officers looked for speeding drivers, reckless driving, and people running red lights along Hull Street Road. About 15 officers were tasked with patrolling the corridor between Rt. 288 and Courthouse Road throughout the day.

CBS 6 interviewed Sergeant Kyle Easton near Commonwealth Center Parkway right after he pulled someone over.

“Commonwealth Center is pretty routinely towards the top of our crash locations every month when we get those reports that are generated,” Easton said.

According to the VDOT crash dashboard, there have been at least 70 crashes reported this year along Hull Street Road, with most of them being minor.

Sergeant Easton noted that their goal is to keep everyone safe.

“Holidays should be a time of celebration, and we don't want it to be a time of tragedy,” he said. “The last thing we want to do is be knocking on somebody's door telling them that there's been a terrible accident that's terrible for the families. It's awful for us as well.”

Easton said CCPD would likely share data on how many people received tickets from Thursday's blitz in the near future.

Drivers can expect to see more police officers on the roads for the rest of the year, not just in Chesterfield, but across central Virginia. This increase coincides with the start of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, which begins on Friday and lasts until January 1.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok