Chesterfield hires Poma to lead sports tourism charge

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County hired J.C. Poma for its newly-created executive director of sports, visitation, and entertainment.

Poma, who previously worked for Richmond Region Tourism, begins his new job on May 1.

"I could not be more thankful to the Board of Supervisors and county administration for choosing me to execute their strategic vision and maximize the benefit of sports, visitation and entertainment to Chesterfield residents,” Poma said in a statement released by the county. “While the county has experienced steady growth in its sports tourism portfolio over the past decade, it has the potential to reach far greater heights. I’m excited to be part of that endeavor and can’t wait to get started.”

The county reported hosting 63 sports-related events in the fiscal year 2022.

Those events pumped $34.4 million into Chesterfield's economy through hotel stays, restaurant meals, and other activities.

“Tourism is a vital element of our ongoing work to increase commercial tax revenue and reduce our reliance on residential property assessments,” Kevin Carroll, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said. “Thanks to our mutually beneficial partnership with Richmond Region Tourism, Chesterfield has built a reputation as an attractive destination for visitors. We’re pleased to add J.C. to our team and are confident he’ll help take us to the next level.”

