Nunnally, Markel | Eagle eye grocery-anchored project on 200 acres in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. -- Decades after buying a sizable assemblage at a prime Chesterfield crossroads, local developer Ed Nunnally is moving forward on the mixed-use development he has long envisioned for the land.

Nunnally’s EWN Investments and Henrico-based private equity and development firm Markel | Eagle are in the early stages of planning a large project that would rise on 200 acres located at the intersection of Hull Street and Otterdale in western Chesterfield.

The project, dubbed Nunnally Village, will take a page from Markel | Eagle’s GreenGate center in Short Pump, and is expected to feature multiple grocery stores and other retailers, restaurants with an emphasis on locally owned brands, office space and residences.

