Nunnally, Markel | Eagle eye grocery-anchored project on 200 acres in Chesterfield

BizSense
GreenGate-2048x1239.jpeg
Posted at 6:24 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 06:24:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Decades after buying a sizable assemblage at a prime Chesterfield crossroads, local developer Ed Nunnally is moving forward on the mixed-use development he has long envisioned for the land.

Nunnally’s EWN Investments and Henrico-based private equity and development firm Markel | Eagle are in the early stages of planning a large project that would rise on 200 acres located at the intersection of Hull Street and Otterdale in western Chesterfield.

The project, dubbed Nunnally Village, will take a page from Markel | Eagle’s GreenGate center in Short Pump, and is expected to feature multiple grocery stores and other retailers, restaurants with an emphasis on locally owned brands, office space and residences.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

