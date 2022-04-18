Chesterfield gets a new concert series. Here's who's coming to the county.

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Chesterfield After Hours has announced a new home and its first slate of concerts.

The concert series will take place at River City Sportsplex (13030 Genito Road) in Midlothian.

The initial concerts include:

Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on July 22

Collective Soul and Switchfoot on July 27

ABBA The Concert on July 28

Little River Band on October 15

"This area is just primed and ready," EventMakers-USA managing partner Matthew Creeger said about the new Chesterfield-based concert series. "We've seen it in our ticket sales at our other venues."

EventMakers-USA also produces After Hours concerts at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

"I've heard it my whole life," he said. "People have wanted live music, live entertainment right here in Chesterfield County."

Creeger said the timing of the announcement should help ticket sales.

"Coming out of the pandemic, when we had our first show last year, people were just so excited," he said. "People are even more excited this year."

Chesterfield leaders hope the concert series can pump money into the county's economy.

"We have an immense economic opportunity to capture additional revenues at our hotels, restaurants, and gas stations," Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chair Christopher Winslow said. "And most importantly, we are enhancing the entertainment experience for visitors and county residents."