2 homes evacuated as precautionary measure due to gas leak in Chesterfield County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 4, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a gas leak in the Charter Colony area of Midlothian.

The leak happened at the intersection of Charter Landing Drive and Charter Walk Lane Wednesday afternoon, according to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

Two homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

Around 4:45 p.m., Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said the area is expected to remain closed for "at least" another hour. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

