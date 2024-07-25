Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

7 businesses evacuated following gas leak near Genito, Hull Street Roads

GTXCyw0WAAAL4wH.jpg
Chesterfield Fire
GTXCyw0WAAAL4wH.jpg
Posted at
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Seven businesses have been evacuated following a gas leak at Genito Road in Chesterfield County.

According to the Chesterfield Fire Department, the leak began after nearby workers hit a gas line Thursday afternoon.

Genito between Hull Street Road and Price Club Boulevard has been shut down while the leak is resolved.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone