7 businesses evacuated following gas leak near Genito, Hull Street Roads

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Seven businesses have been evacuated following a gas leak at Genito Road in Chesterfield County.

According to the Chesterfield Fire Department, the leak began after nearby workers hit a gas line Thursday afternoon.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews are currently on scene of a gas leak on Genito Road at Stigall Way. Several nearby businesses have been evacuated and Genito Road in that area is currently closed. Columbia Gas is on scene. Please avoid the area until repairs have been completed. pic.twitter.com/7LVX137uzQ — Chesterfield Fire & Emergency Medical Services (@CFEMSVa) July 25, 2024

Genito between Hull Street Road and Price Club Boulevard has been shut down while the leak is resolved.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

