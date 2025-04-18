Chesterfield firefighters rescue cat from well

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield firefighters rescued a cat from a well on Thursday night.

Crews were called to a home along Church Road, where the homeowner had been working on their well.

While the cap was off, the cat fell in the well and couldn't get out.

"Lt. Dervon Hayes, Firefighter Lamont Johnson, and Firefighter Mohamed Maqsher were able to lower a bucket down into the well and worked for 20 minutes to coax the cat inside, then lift it to safety. It was then reunited with its owner and is okay," Chesterfield Fire and EMS said on Facebook.

