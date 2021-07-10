Watch
Family, community mourn firefighter recruit who died after training

Community mourns Chesterfield firefighter recruit who died
Posted at 7:17 PM, Jul 10, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday for the Chesterfield firefighter recruit who died last weekend after he suffered a medical emergency during physical training exercises.

Twenty-six-year-old Tyvaughn Eldridge, of Richmond, was surrounded by his Chesterfield Fire and EMS team members and family when he passed away just before 6:45 a.m. Saturday, July 3, Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials said.

Chief Edward L. Senter Jr. said the department was "heartbroken by this sudden loss" of an "amazing young man..."

"Firefighter Tyvaughn Eldridge will always be Chesterfield Fire and EMS family," Senter wrote.

Eldridge's memorial service was streamed on the Cedar Street Baptist Church Facebook page.

