Chesterfield Firefighter Recruit dies during training

Chesterfield County --

A Chesterfield Firefighter Recruit passed away during physical training exercises in the early morning hours of July 1, 2021. Tyvaughn Eldridge, 26, of Richmond, was surrounded by his Chesterfield Fire and EMS team members and family at the time.

In a release to the media, Chief Edward L. Senter, Jr. shared that the department is "heartbroken by this sudden loss," and sent their condolences to Eldridge's family and friends. The statement continues, "This is a tragic loss of an amazing young man who made the commitment to serve his community. Firefighter Tyvaughn Eldridge will always be Chesterfield Fire and EMS family."

The fire department asks that privacy be provided to the family and members of the Chesterfield Fire and EMS community until more details are released.

