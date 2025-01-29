Chesterfield Fire warns dry, windy conditions and low humidity Wednesday have led to increased fire risk

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — As dry and windy conditions pair with low humidity, Chesterfield County Fire and EMS are warning residents about the increased fire risk.

Firefighters shared a video from a fire off Hull Street Road on Wednesday afternoon. The fire started in a piece of equipment and ended up spreading.

The video shows the wind keeping the fire going and carrying the smoke.

Officials said the fire was put out quickly but firefighters stayed at the scene because of the wind.

"Because of the increased fire danger today, please avoid any outdoor burning and please dispose of things like cigarette butts properly," the Facebook post reads.



